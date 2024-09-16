Aries have unleashed a transfer bombshell as they have agreed Swedish international striker Robin Quaisen on a two-year deal, pending an official announcement on whether to ratify the deal.

Aris is one step away from completing a major transfer as the “Yellow” now confirm a final deal with the 31-year-old Swedish international. Robin Quaisen For a two-year contract. The Gazzetta reported on the “Yellow” submission to the experienced striker, the enemies they “had to face” in claiming the player and the generous proposal they presented to him to convince him to accept it.

Discussions between the two sides began last week and the footballer promised to respond to Aris’ offer by Tuesday night (18/9) last Saturday (14/9). He finally did it before 24 hours and responded positively. What remains now is to organize the proper procedures and of course to “lock” the player’s arrival in Thessaloniki to undergo medical and ergometric tests and of course to be integrated into the team.

“Yellows” basically bets on an event and more specifically on the player’s desire to return to Europe after his stay in Europe. El Edifaq. He has been with the Saudi Arabian team for the last few years and is also under contract 2.5 million dollars as annual income. He was dissatisfied with the last part of his collaboration with the team, and this particular event reinforced his strong desire to leave. For this reason he did not write any participation in 2024, as his last participation was on December 28 last year.

Quaisen’s big signing suggests the Yellows don’t just want to add a striker to his side. Lorraine Morone At the top of the attack but also to create conditions of fierce internal competition and above all to improve the quality of the attacking line, Robin Quaisen’s value is recognized and of course the fact that he is an active player in the Swedish national team. And “talking”.

Quaisen’s profession

The footballer comes from the infrastructure divisions of AIK Stockholm and has played 63 games for the professional team with eight goals and five assists. In July 2014, Palermo invested two million euros to buy his rights, and with the jersey of the Italian team he has tallied 70 matches with eight goals and five assists. Three years later he moved to German Mainz for €2.5 million, where he spent his best professional years with 34 goals and 12 assists in 130 games.

With a market value of around 13 million euros, in 2021 he found a big contract at El Edifak, where he scored 16 times in 68 matches, but three years later he decided to return to the European Championship. This made him available in the European market as well. His last official match began last December, as his last few months with El Etifaq were not very pleasant for either side.

The most important thing about the 31-year-old Swede is that he has played in all attacking positions in the past. According to Transfermark, he played in 113 games as a sole forward or second forward with 28 goals and eight assists. In 29 matches he played as a “10” behind the forwards, while in 50 matches he was used as a left inside midfielder or left winger. He also played on the right side in 21 matches. His roles changed according to the demands of the teams he played for and the way he responded to them undoubtedly speaks to his resilience.

The 31-year-old was born in Stockholm, his father is from Ghana and he started his career at Vesby (2011). At the same time he was called up to Sweden’s U19 and soon after, he was promoted to the U20 where he played 20 matches and since January 2013 he has been a member of the Swedish first team with 52 appearances and 14 goals.