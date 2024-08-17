Antipas: His closest ally dies

One of Antiba’s long-time collaborators and friends passed away, leaving the singer in deep grief.

Through his official Facebook page, Antipas said goodbye to his good friend Dimitris with an old shared snapshot and a message about what his good mate means to him.

«Our Dimitris is gone! Brother, artist composer, my maestro for 15 years, good man, child who doesn’t want to grow up! How long we lived, my Dimitris … How many joys, how many great moments, how much love and creativity, how many endless hours of music!! You will always be with us, with your music and your laughter! Good heavens bro..Antipas wrote on Facebook.

Our Dimitris is gone! Brother, artist composer, my maestro for 15 years, good man, kid who didn’t… Published by Representative On that day Friday, August 16, 2024



