Andros: Travelers push a car overboard because they can’t park at the port because of Beaufort [βίντεο]

Strong Beaufort winds at Andros last night made it difficult to get into a car stuck in a catapult.

An alarming incident has occurred in Andros Harbor. The car was found airborne and unable to climb due to strong winds.

As can be seen in the video, the car could not enter the SAONISOS of Saos Ferries, which could not stop at Andros port due to the weather, while the passengers and crew tried to push it inside, causing their physical injuries.

Article continues after advertisement

Realizing they couldn’t make it, they almost ran away at the last minute, risking slipping into the sea.

The captain decided to raise the hatch and ship, resulting in the car being between the wharf and the ship.

Passengers got off the ship – no injuries

According to reports, a total of three vehicles and seven passengers failed to board the ship, while the port authority is investigating.

Article continues after advertisement

According to the announcement, the ship should not stop for fear of an accident, while the company arranged for the passengers to spend the night.

In the morning they are expected to leave for their destination first thing on their route.

The captain decided that he had to continue on his way for everyone’s safety as he could not come back and rebuild so that the car and the missing passengers could board.