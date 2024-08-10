An appeal filed by Plataniotis and Malkogeorgos was upheld, moving them up five places and reducing the medal distance.

Olympic Games





10.08.2024 | 00:53

Evangelia Plataniotis and Sofia Malkogeorgou were vindicated in appealing their early low scores, which saw them move up five places in the rankings and restore their medal hopes.

After their initial low scores in the technical duet, Evangelia Plataniotti had said that they would file an objection together with Sofia Malgojerko, claiming that there had been an error in the evaluation of the program by the judges.

Hours later, the Greek duo’s claim was scrutinized, justification and smiles returned, as well as hopes for a difference and closure after a scissor shutout from the medal zone.

The first score of 210.9384 changed to 250.4584 and the 13th placed 8th, the distance to the third Netherlands is about 14,000 points, which will take place on Saturday night (10/08, 20:30 ) in the free duet.

