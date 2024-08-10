Alexandra Avenue: Man arrested in shooting incident outside Panathinaikos stadium

The man who opened fire outside the stadium on Alexandras Avenue during the incidents between Panathinaikos fans on Saturday, July 13, was arrested on Friday night.

A 32-year-old organized fan of Panathinaikos was arrested after a raid at his home in Keratia on Friday at noon.

He was identified as the moment he was shot was caught on video

During the incidents, a 32-year-old man pulled out a gun and fired, as a result of which one person was injured in the leg, and two others were injured, one in the stomach (wounds) and one in the back. The three injured were taken to People’s Hospital.

A total of 74 people were arrested in the case, but he himself was not arrested. As it turned out, among the Panathinaikos fans arrested were members of a thug gang that was taken down by Night 4’s brutal Godfathers, EL.AS.

Video of the shooting

The search for him continued and after analysis of video footage and other pre-investigation activities, sports violence police identified him, issued a warrant and arrested him last night, where he lived with his wife and two minors at his home.

Video footage secured inside captures the moment a man pulls out a gun and fires, sending dozens of people panicking as they run for cover.

Those participating in the incidents are also seen wearing helmets and covering their faces, holding clubs and crowbars.

<br />

Comprehensive criminal history

According to the report, the 32-year-old has a rich criminal past and involvement in fan affairs and hails from the Petralona association.

In fact, the police found a hydroponic cannabis lab, drugs, weapons and bullets in his house, and confiscated mobile phones and digital evidence for further investigation.

The 32-year-old has been charged with several offenses including forming and becoming a member of a criminal organization, complicity to attempted murder with intent to commit murder in a silent state and serial action.

As part of the investigations, a relative was also arrested and charged with violating drug, weapons and arson laws.

The accused will be brought before the prosecutor with the charges against him, while the investigation continues to establish the full scope of his illegal activity and the involvement of other persons.

NOTICE OF EL.AS

In its announcement, EL.AS states:

“After a thorough investigation by the Deputy Director for Combating Violence in Sports Fields of the Attica Security Directorate, a fan of a sports team outside football was identified and arrested on the afternoon of Saturday, July 13, 2024. At a stadium in the Athens area, he shot and wounded two fans of the same team.

Serious allegations

He is a 32-year-old citizen, a warrant of arrest has been issued against him and he is accused of forming and joining a criminal organization, being an accomplice and attempted murder with intent in a peaceful mood. Purpose of Illegal Supply Organisations, Possession of Explosives/Mechanics, Complicity to Serious Bodily Injury, Disturbance of Public Peace by Offenders Engaged in Violent Acts During Disturbance, Complicity, Complicity to Damage to Foreign Property, Complicity to Act Against Another, Complicity to Possession of Noxious Substances, Complicit possession of sparks, crackers and inflammable materials in general, complicity in illegal setting of fires, complicity in illegal carrying of weapons and use of weapons”.

The accused was located at noon on Friday 9th August 2024 in an area of ​​Keratia where he was arrested on a warrant after he was found to be cultivating indoor hydroponic cannabis in household equipment. As part of the investigations, a relative was also arrested and charged with violating drug, weapons and arson laws.

In total, found and seized:

-8,170- Euros,

The glasses and -7- rosaries he was wearing during the attack,

-9- Football Team Stickers,

gun,

-23- bullets and -2- blank bullets,

-4- Knives, one of which is karambit type,

License plates (one reported stolen or lost)

-79.6- grams of cannabis,

Tablet and 2 laptops,

6 mobiles,

Many items used to grow cannabis indoors (pots, special lights, etc.),

Jyoti and

Two (2) graters.

Those arrested were taken to the office of the competent prosecutor.