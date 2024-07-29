Agios Vasilios Rethymno fire is under control

After immediate intervention of the fire department, the fire was brought under control.
Earlier, a message was sent from 112 to the residents of the area to be ready.
⚠️ Implementation 1️⃣1️⃣2️⃣
🆘 Forest fire in the area 🔥 #Santa Claus #Rethymno
❗ Be prepared
‼️ Follow the instructions of the authorities
ℹ️ https://t.co/kexUnlnGMV@Pyroswestiki
@Hellenic Police
— 112 Grease (@112grease) July 29, 2024
Because of the high fire risk in Crete today, islanders must be especially careful during their agricultural work.
According to a map published by the competent ministry, all four prefectures of Crete are colored “yellow”.
News Today:
Commentator sacked from Eurosport for sexist comment on Australian swimmers – watch video
Israel says it will respond “sternly” to shelling of a village in the annexed Golan Heights.
12 government officials have been sentenced to heavy prison terms due to the floods in Libya