Agios Vasilios Rethymno fire is under control

Eruption in the Agios Vasilios area of ​​Rethymnon.

After immediate intervention of the fire department, the fire was brought under control.

Earlier, a message was sent from 112 to the residents of the area to be ready.

Because of the high fire risk in Crete today, islanders must be especially careful during their agricultural work.

