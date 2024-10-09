AEK: New football manager Ribalta with all formalities

Firm confirmation for Gazeta as AEK have announced a deal with Javier Ribalda, who will take over as director of football at the union.

“Today, from October 9, the eyes of Europe are on our AEKARA and Greek football. let’s go”Her powerful man says AEK, Marios IliopoulosIn announcing his appointment Ribalta.

Javier Ribalta: A strong player in the market with a strong agenda for AEK

AEK’s detailed announcement:

“PAE AEK announces its collaboration with Javier Ribalta, who will take over as Director of Football at our team. PAE AEK’s owner, Mr. Marios Iliopoulos, referring to the appointment of Mr. Ribalta, said, “Today, from October 9, eyes all over Europe will be on our AEKARA and Greek football. are.”

Javier Ribalda was born on September 14, 1980 in Barcelona, ​​Spain. His active football career began in the summer of 2008, when he joined the scouts of Torino. A year later, he received the same position in Milan, where he worked for the next two years.

In July 2011 he took over as head of the scouting department at Novara, and a year later he made a very important “transfer” taking the same position at Italian football giants Juventus, where he stayed for five years.

In the summer of 2017, he moved to England on behalf of Manchester United, where he was once again the head of the scouting department. In July 2018, he took another important step in his career when he accepted the position of sports director at Zenit St. Petersburg, where he remained for the next three years.

In April 2021 he returned to Italy as Parma’s director of football, and in the summer of 2022 took up the same position at French side Marseille, where he served until October 2023.