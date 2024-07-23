AEK: Inter de Escaldes roster without Pereira and Zuber

Roberto Pereira and Steven Zuber were left out of AEK’s European squad ahead of Inter d’Escaldes, as were Erik Lamela and Moses Odubajo as expected.

On Tuesday morning, the European list sent by UEFA was announced on the UEFA website AEK A few days ago before the matches with Inter de Escaldos for the second qualifying round of the Conference League.

There are 23 names, including Matias Almeida, which excludes both Zuber and Pereira, which is certainly no surprise. The Cumber A few days ago he returned from an extended leave due to his participation in the Euros with the Swiss national team. Perera It needs some more time to reach its final readiness. After all, he did not go to Cyprus for his friendship with Omonia to pursue a personal project in Spota.

Others left there Lamella And Odupajo, which is definitely not news. Not only because they came a few days ago, but after filing the list, they completed the transfer. So it was not possible to include them in it. While Fernandez and Gini are usually in it, Celulis also leaves. AEK are entitled to two last-minute changes until midnight tonight.

AEK’s European roster for matches with Inter d’Escaldes: Stragosa, Brinioli, Theoharis, Mukudi, Pelios, Rota, Cullens, Vida, Mitoglou, Hadjisafi, Szymanski, Johnson, Katsinovich, Pineda, Eliasson, Mantalos, Lubicic, Galanopoulos, Amrabat, Levia Garcia, Koida, Gini Fernand.

How the list was created

Non-natives: Stragosa, Brignoli, Mukudi, Cullens, Vida, Hadjisafi, Szymanski, Johnson, Kazinovic, Pineda, Eliasson, Lubicic, Amrabad, Levi Garcia, Koida, Fernandez, Gini.

Natives of the Federation: Pelios, Rota, Midoglo, Mantalos.

Natives of AEK: Kalanopoulos, Theoharis.