Advocate Kavan for Fr Antonios

Recommendation and proposal of the prosecutor of the three-man criminal court in the investigation of the Ark of the World and the complaints of the guests about their abuse.

His crime Father Antonio for a total of five counts of child abuse The prosecutor recommended the three-person criminal court in the “Ark of the World” trial.

The prosecutor’s office has also requested Conviction of five more defendantsAll administrators of the organization in various structures in the territory, it Charges of intimidation, exposure and physical harm against other vulnerable persons who are occasionally unable to defend themselves..

At the same time, he proposed to her Complete acquittal of both the accused Ex-employees of the organization.

According to the order of the prosecutor, accepted complaints are only relevant Structures of Ano Volosof Bimini And her ChiosAlthough what allegedly happened at the structures in Athens, Bogoniani and Kalamata is disputed, for all those complaints, the prosecutor requested the acquittal of the accused on grounds of suspicion.

It should be noted that only the misdemeanors of the largest case file filed are involved in the investigation as they are separated separately. As for the charges, the investigation is yet to begin.

Attorney’s recommendation

Earlier, Father Antonios was the faith “had a dominant and active role” And “His opinion was decisive for the course of the organization” The lawyer revealed.

In particular, beginning his introduction, he mentions Father Antonio “Founder of the World Ark and its central figure. He started the spirituality of the people and this model.” He said “He was a reference person for the children, who called him their ‘Dad’. He visited structures for personal interaction with children and staff and made important decisions.”

As for The organization of Ano Volos demanded that Father Antonios and two other defendants be declared guilty of the crime of grievous bodily harm against a vulnerable person..

During his trial, the complainant K., after being accused with two other guests of burglary inside the building, was transferred to a place away from his colleagues and his residence. “This is an isolation measure with a punitive nature. It happened immediately after the accusation of theft and was forbidden to communicate with other children. According to the witnesses, the motive was the mental pain of the minor who had not eaten for a while. It was an extreme measure involving the three defendants who worked in the structure of Ano Volos” The lawyer insisted on her Involvement of Father Antonio:

“Father Antonios necessarily participated in the above decision as the decision was taken with the decision of the headquarters in Athens. The first defendant’s role was dominant and decisive and he oversaw the entire organization. Given the nature of the theft, such a decision could not have been without concern to him as well.”

At the same time, the prosecutor’s office reported that “It is not corroborated by any other evidence that the minor complainant was subjected to physically and mentally exhausting work in the structures.”

about me Two more incidents occurred in the structure of Ano Volos and TiminiThe prosecution requested that the three administrators of the structure be found guilty of false threat and infliction of dangerous bodily harm against a vulnerable person (312PK), Father Antonios being morally culpable. About this Incidents of violence against children Q. Abused without medical assistance. “The complainant’s testimony was clear without contradictions and logical gaps” He argued that the same information structure of injury was affirmed by academics.

Father Antonios was asked to be punished for moral turpitude in grievous bodily harm and simple bodily harm against vulnerable persons.. “The first accused refused to participate saying that he was not beaten and the minor had no marks. His claims are not credible as he attended a briefing on the events and the minor injured himself.” He added: “The accused was not a bystander. The two incidents happened at the same time and his character and the respect shown to him by others meant that he committed the act.

As for Structure of ChiosThe director of the prosecution structure and concluded that Father Antonios were guilty. “Inflicted mental anguish on minor NH. Her prolonged isolation has caused serious mental damage.”. It is about a minor who complained to the ombudsman that he was isolated from other children, barred from contact with them and locked in a room at night, from which he came out only to go to school. “He was gradually allowed to join the group of other guests, as evident from the documents in the case file” The lawyer said.

It should be noted that According to the prosecutor’s proposal, the defendants should be found not guilty.