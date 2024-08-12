According to the Saudis, his transfer to Al Khaleej is falling apart

Costas Fortunis





12.08.2024 | 13:23

The transfer of Kostas Fortonis to Al-Khalij is said to be headed for a meltdown after the Saudi-based group did not approve the extra budget.

The transfer of Kostas Fortounis to Saudi Arabia has reportedly led to great confusion. The 31-year-old attacking midfielder is the eternal desire of Al Khalid’s new coach, Giorgos Tonis, which is putting its hand deep into its pocket to acquire him.

However, the execution of this agreement required the approval of the concerned ministry to provide additional budget. But like it Country media reportThe “OK” for additional budget was not given by the committee.

The Middle Eastern club offered Fortounis a sealed two-year contract, which, together with bonuses, would exceed 6,000,000 euros for the former Olympiakos footballer.

We remind you that on July 15 it was officially announced that Olympiakos and Kostas Fortounis are no longer together. The two sides did not reach an agreement on extending their cooperation and the previous leader of the Red and Whites left the port after 10 years.