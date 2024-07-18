According to the Argentinian journalist, Lamela is the player of the Union

AEK





Argentinian journalist Uriel Lucht reports that Erik Lamela has agreed terms with AEK and formalities are now left for his transfer.

Argentinian journalist Uriel Lucht has now announced his move Erik Lamela put the brakes on AEK, announcing in a new tweet that the 32-year-old Argentine can now be considered a Union player.

It’s about the reporter where It was revealed that Lamela had said “yes” to AEK’s proposal He will sign the contract till 2027.

AEK have offered the international Argentina midfielder a contract, according to reports sports24, Annually 2,500.00 Euros.

Lamela has written an illustrious career, having previously played with River Plate in the Argentine league, Tottenham in the Premier League and Roma in Serie A.

He is a footballer who is capable of playing on the flanks of the attack and behind the striker. He is a 25-time international player with the Argentina national team, scoring three goals. With Sevilla, from whom he was released this summer, he made 92 appearances with 16 goals and 7 assists.

In the past, with Tottenham he had 37 goals and 44 assists in 257 appearances in all competitions, while with Roma he had 21 goals and 13 assists in 67 appearances. He started his career at River Plate, scoring 4 goals and 6 assists in 36 matches before earning a €30,000,000 transfer to the Romanians.