A woman has been accused of murdering her husband by poisoning him with mercury

A thriller case develops Thessaloniki, A woman is accused of murdering her husband Mercury.

The “puzzle” case first came to justice about six years ago when the prosecutor sued the Polish woman. Premeditated murder And an apology was made to the Inquisitor of Thessaloniki.

According to reports, the man is around 60 years old and in the summer of 2018 he was hospitalized at the Papanikolaou Hospital in Thessaloniki, for a possible ischemic episode but this has not been confirmed. When he was admitted to the hospital, doctors found suspected mercury leaking from his ears.

The victim, who was of Greek origin, was discharged from the hospital, but died shortly after, specifically in September of the same year, due to pathological causes, as stated in the death certificate.

The turning point in the case came when the police had overlooked the discovery of suspicious amounts of mercury during his previous hospitalization. Digging His body for further investigations.

According to reports, forensic tests revealed excessive concentrations of mercury (a heavy metal) in his organs, so procedures for further laboratory tests were initiated. Although a case appears to have been filed at first, it was withdrawn through the efforts of the prosecutor and the woman was eventually charged with her husband’s death.

News Today:

Hezbollah’s “Treasurer” Killed – Why Is Israel Bombing Shia Organization Vaults?







“Raman’s experiment”: Yesterday’s immigrants, today’s prison guards

Massacre that killed 5 in Washington state – 15 years in custody