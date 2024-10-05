A Ukrainian sailor was found dead in the port of Nea Karvali

The body of a 37-year-old man was recovered UkrainianA crew member aboard a St. Kitts and Nevis-flagged cargo ship docked in its commercial port Nia Garvallis.

According to his statement Coast GuardThe port authority was informed in the morning Kavala The 37-year-old fell into the sea and went missing.

An emergency plan was immediately activated and a Coast Guard patrol boat and a fishing boat rushed to the scene to assist. The 37-year-old was found unconscious in the harbor’s inner harbor, about ten meters near the ship’s stern, and was rescued by patrol boat crews.

Later, he was taken by EKAV ambulance to Kavala General Hospital, where he was declared brought dead. An autopsy was ordered from the Central Port Authority of Kavala, which is conducting the preliminary investigation, to the Forensic Service of Thrace.

