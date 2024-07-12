A red and white soldier who wrote history, stays forever at the port

Giorgos Mazouras has signed a new contract with Olympiakos, staying at Port forever. A player who has been through everything with the red and white, like a loyal soldier is in Karaiskakis.

A few weeks ago, Giorgos Mazouras was having a tough time staying at Olympiakos. After five years at Port, it was thought the 30-year-old attacking midfielder would be looking for something new in his career. However, all were denied.

The case took a “turn” and the new … marriage between Mazoura and Olympiakos was now very close. Thus, on the afternoon of Thursday 11 July, a few days before the departure of the red and whites to the Netherlands, the signings also took place, the 30-year-old midfielder signed a three-year contract, with a salary increase.

His love for Olympiakos

The truth is that even in previous transfer seasons, Mazuras received attacks from foreign teams, but he was always in his home port. So, it was a historic win and the success of the conference league has not changed even now.

After all, minutes after Olympiakos’ most historic moment, amid celebrations on the pitch, he himself set the bar for the sequel: “As cliché as it sounds, this fills us with responsibility. We are now in Europe’s elite and should be there the next day.”

Despite his contract expiring, he set a target for the next day that he would enter into negotiations with Olympiakos. So Mazouras, the next day, would be ready to help the Red and Whites, however they needed it.

After Olympiakos qualified for the semi-finals of the Conference League on penalties against Fenerbahçe, his love and connection to the club was evident from his emotional statements: “It was for all of Olympiakos’ lost games in Europe in the 90s.

For Gerrard’s removal from groups. For Riyadh in 90′, for being excluded from Juventus, of course, for Metalist, for Wolves”.

He has experienced all things red and white

Mazouras has been wearing the red and white since 2019 and has enjoyed it all at Olympiakos with a thoroughly successful spell at Panionios.

He has enjoyed many successes with three championships and one trophy. He was part of the biggest moment in the history of Praias when they won the conference league, but he was by the side of the team through difficult times, relegations, loss of titles and changes of coaches.

The 30-year-old midfielder has had big nights. And who can forget his explosive performance in September 2021, when he scored two more goals in a 1-0 win over Diquinho in a 3-0 win over Fenerbahçe to cap off a magical night. Who can forget his two goals in a 4-1 win over Panathinaikos in May 2021.

This is one of those looks that connect a football player with beautiful memories, which remain in the minds of fans of the team. Of course, the photo of Olympiakos holding his first European title in his hands will not fade no matter how many years pass.

“Counter” currently has 262 appearances, 56 goals and counting, Mazura is one of the most experienced players on the Olympiakos roster.

Ready to deliver again to Olympiakos

In fact, Giorgos Mazouras is the oldest footballer on the red and white list, if we exclude Kostas Fortunis, who is yet to renew with Olympiakos. He knows the locker room, the weight and what it takes to play at Braeus.

Now, with the signatures signed, he is ready to begin his training with the red and whites and is immediately available to Jose Luis Mendeleev considering the production in the Netherlands.

Mazouras knows this is the best season for Olympiakos, competing as European Cup winners in their 100-year history. A dreamlike atmosphere, the bar was set high.

The 30-year-old midfielder of the red and whites will do what he knows these years. To help his team, whatever role he is given. When Olympiakos is needed, the only thing that is certain is that he will fight.