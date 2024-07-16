A positive sample of doping in a Greek track and field athlete

Olympic Games 2024





16.07.2024 | 16:55

A Greek athlete on the Olympic team has tested positive for doping.

A member of the Greek delegation to the Paris Olympic Games tested positive in a doping control carried out by EOCAN as part of the arming of the Olympic team before the athletes left for the City of Light. EOCAN has provided the positive sample protocol to the Association of Athletics Federations (SEGAS), EOE, World Athletics Federation and WADA.

As the regulation states, the athlete has the right to request the testing of a second sample as well. The sample material is divided into bottles each time, which we call first and second sample. This procedure is followed for the protection of every athlete who has the right to request control of a second sample or to accept the result of the first control. The Olympic delegation has a total of 101 members, of which 14 come from athletics.