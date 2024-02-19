A pedestrian leaving the hospital was hit by a car

The traffic accident in Lamia took place early in the morning in a poorly lit area. A 42-year-old man died after being dragged by a car.

A terrible car accident in Lamia for an unfortunate pedestrian. A 42-year-old man was killed in a traffic accident in the early hours of the morning. The car driver stopped to administer first aid in shock, but it was too late. The unfortunate man is already dead. It was learned that the victim left the city hospital shortly before returning home. He set out on foot and chose an unlit road.

A traffic accident claimed the life of a 42-year-old Lamia man, who was dragged by a car, on Monday morning at 05:43 at the 3rd km of Lamia – Tomogos, at the height of the gas station, above. Cross section of “ICE”.

According to reports, the 42-year-old left Lamia Hospital on foot to go to his home in the southern part of the city.

Unfortunately, he chose the Lamia-Domokos ring road, and this choice turned out to be dangerous because the driver of the car you see in the following photos of lamiareport.gr pulled him over, in a place with no good lighting. Crushed him.

The unfortunate 42-year-old was taken by EKAV ambulance to the emergency department of the General Hospital of Lamia, where he was pronounced dead.

Police officials from the Lamia Transport Department are conducting preliminary investigations into the circumstances under which the fatal skid took place.