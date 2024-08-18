A fire now in Plaka Litochoro, Piria

A message from 112 was sent to Pieria residents and visitors due to a forest fire in Plaka Litochoro in the municipality of Dio Olympos.

The message reads: “If you are in the above area, move towards Caterini and Leptocaria. Follow the instructions of the authorities,” he said.

Meanwhile, trains have also been stopped due to the fire. In the relevant announcement of Hellenic Train, it is underlined: “On the order of the fire brigade, there is a power cut on the power line near Litochoro station due to a fire. Train 1596 will be at Nea Poros station and train 1597 will be at Aeginiou station. Delays are expected.

18 firefighters along with seven vehicles, two airplanes and a helicopter are working to douse the fire, while local government water tankers are assisting in the extinguishing operation.

At the same time, A fiery front is also raging in Eurydania.

Furnoi: Active frontless fire – micro ovens in valleys

Meanwhile, according to the fire risk forecast map published by the General Secretariat of Civil Defense of the Ministry of Climate Crisis and Civil Defense (civilprotection.gov.gr), today, Sunday, August 18, a very high fire danger (Category 4) is forecast for the following areas:

region of Attica

Region of Central Greece (Evia)

Part of Crete.

Tomorrow, Monday, August 19, the risk will be high (Category 3) for most of the country.