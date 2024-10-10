A 4-magnitude earthquake struck Cordica

A 4-magnitude earthquake hit Cordica 20 minutes after midnight on Wednesday.

The epicenter was located 9 km southwest of Neogorio and the focal depth was calculated as 5 km according to the Geodynamic Institute’s automated solution.

















According to the Geodynamic Institute’s revised solution, the tremor measured 4.1 on the Richter scale, centered 12 km southwest of Neochori and had a focal depth of 15.3 km.

















The Euro-Mediterranean Agency downgraded the earthquake to 4 on the Richter scale. This tremor was also felt in Larisa.

