A 4-magnitude earthquake struck Cordica

A 4-magnitude earthquake hit Cordica 20 minutes after midnight on Wednesday.
The epicenter was located 9 km southwest of Neogorio and the focal depth was calculated as 5 km according to the Geodynamic Institute’s automated solution.
According to the Geodynamic Institute’s revised solution, the tremor measured 4.1 on the Richter scale, centered 12 km southwest of Neochori and had a focal depth of 15.3 km.
The Euro-Mediterranean Agency downgraded the earthquake to 4 on the Richter scale. This tremor was also felt in Larisa.
🔔#earthquake (#earthquake) occurred at M4.0 29 km SW #Slash him (#Greece) 3 minutes ago (local time 00:20:46). More info here:
📱https://t.co/QMSpuj6Z2H
🌐https://t.co/BsRLCb7iOK
🖥https://t.co/VTqeN8sdRX pic.twitter.com/FKcegLhqJN
— EMSC (@LastQuake) October 9, 2024
