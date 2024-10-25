A 14-year-old boy was tortured by a juvenile gang in Larissa – his father was shot

It is unfathomable what a 14-year-old boy in Larissa suffered from a juvenile gang.

A 14-year-old boy’s 4-month-long torture by a ruthless juvenile gang has come to light and the descriptions are shocking. The criminals tortured the boy in a sick manner to extort money from him.

Miner’s father, speaking to Mega, unravels the tangle of the dark story.

“He calls me at 10, ‘Dad, they threaten me, if they don’t get €60 by Friday, they will kill me and blackmail me”.

The 14-year-old boy started receiving threats from mid-summer that he would be severely beaten if he did not give what they asked for.

As the child’s father revealed to Megha, They kissed his feet to humiliate him.

“He was very nervous about the news. On August 26, certain children together with another person said you have €30 in an hour and we will beat you. He had the pocket book we gave him to put the money in. He went and took them in an hour and put them there. He took They made him kneel to kiss his feet, and he begged their forgiveness.

Mouths “opened” in Larissa.

As the local community began to speak out, the 14-year-old boy was not the only child abused by bullies. According to information, this is a large gang, in which adults also participate.

“Three minor students aged 14 years who are the youngest members of the big gang were arrested and with the adults extorting money both ways and threats, one of them has been arrested again in the past,” he said. The victim’s lawyer is Stelios Chorlas.

Apart from the minors, their parents were also arrested for neglecting supervision. A case of attempted extortion was registered against three minors, while the young victim changed the school environment.

