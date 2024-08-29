447 public properties have been identified and are being prepared for sale

By an essentially forgotten application, The Real estate registration It was reactivated by the Minister of National Economy and Finance (MINE) last October. Kostis HatzidakisA “bundle” of public assets was identified that could be included in the government’s plan to solve the housing crisis.

Through a large database 365,853 entrieswere discovered 447 Usable properties. With the first “clearing” of the records, many properties were found to have been registered twice or thrice by the various agencies involved, while many remained unclear about their properties.

Nevertheless, the Secretariat for Public Property Minister A call for tender has now been issued for a technical consultant to take this particular “package” forward and find more that can be used to search for other properties through the public database.

Specifically, as stated in the tender notice: “The Real Estate Register (RAP) is part of the “Digital Services of Public Property and National Funds” and is used by public organizations to register all real estates. The properties registered in MAP The figure (mainly for the years 2013-2014 and with patchy updates) is 365,853, but is estimated to be fictitious due to double or triple entries. Considering the need to use public assets for the purposes of implementing the housing policy, following analysis with specific eligibility criteria by the Ministry of Finance and ETAD, 447 properties were identified.

The purpose of the technical consultant’s work is to improve the quality and completeness of the minimum required data on the assets in question in the MAP. To support the proper use of specific criteria proposed by the political leadership to implement the housing policy and identify the surplus Real estate As soon as possible, to protect public interest.

A technical consultant who receives a fee of 37,200 euros will:

Investigation and finalization of already available data 447 assets Coordination and monitoring of subsequent actions to ensure their suitability (technical and legal audit) initially identified for the purposes of implementing housing policy.

Investigation, processing and analysis of real estate data recorded by the Ministry of Internal Affairs, including multiple entries of the same property, including those included in the ETAD register, to identify missing data.

In the same direction of the effort to solve the country’s housing problem, the General Secretariat of Public Assets Management will also be supervised by the Ministry in a new model of management and trust companies’ capital and trust supervision, which is approximately 1.120. billion euros. A special law-making committee is already functioning, which aims to amend the law on public utility assets, modernize it and introduce innovative practices. Apart from money, there are many properties in the state that are unclaimed. So all these will be assessed and evaluated as to what extent they can contribute to solving the housing problem.

