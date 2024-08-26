4.5 Richter earthquake in Evia, felt in Attica – what Lekas ​​told ERTNews

The earthquake was recorded as 4.5 on the Richter scaleIt took place on Monday night, centered on Royal Evia. Or The earthquake was especially felt in Attica.

According to the Geodynamic Institute of the National Laboratory of Athens, The centerpiece The epicenter was located 4 kilometers to the east-southeast Vasilikos Istayawith Depth of focus At 15.4 km.

The EFthymios Lekkas, Professor of Natural Disaster Management at EKPA It appeared that spoke to ERTNews is reassuring Emphasizing that this is a common occurrence in the region, he said the epicenter was located. Psaropouli area. “We are monitoring the development of the program,” he said.

