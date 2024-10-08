28-year-old man stabbed to death – two brothers surrender

The alarm was raised EL.AS. On Monday evening, a man was found in the middle of the street in Athens, covered in blood and carrying Neck injury from sharp object.

In particular, everything happened when the traffic police were moving towards the officers at 22.50 patience They found the man on the ground in a pool of blood. Injured 28 years old from AlbaniaHe was taken by ambulance to Evangelismos Hospital, where he died a short time later.

The search for the culprits continued, however after an hour two brothers appeared inside AT Gypselis17 and 19, surrendered With a 17-year-old boy, he said he was the perpetrator. As said by two brothers, 28 years He abused themNo further information is available on the case yet.

According to information, the victim is a relative of two brothers.

